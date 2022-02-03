Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan expected to quit in protocol protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday.

The move is part of the party’s protest strategy against the Brexit-related Northern Ireland Protocol and follows his DUP ministerial colleague Edwin Poots’s decision to order a halt to agri-food checks at the region’s ports.

It is understood senior DUP figures met on Thursday to confirm the timing and details of Mr Givan’s resignation statement.

An announcement is expected on Thursday afternoon, a senior party source said.

The source said Mr Givan’s resignation would be effective from Thursday.

The latest twists in the protocol controversy are playing out as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic are due to meet on Thursday to discuss progress in their ongoing negotiations aimed at reducing the Brexit barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The resignation of the First Minister would automatically remove Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from office.

In those circumstances, other ministers in the administration could still remain in place. However, the Executive could not meet or make any significant decisions.

That would prevent the coalition from agreeing a three-year budget – a spending plan that is currently out for public consultation.

A planned official state apology by Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill to victims of historic institutional abuse, scheduled for March, would also not happen.

A number of Covid-19 restrictions remain in place in Northern Ireland. Their status in the event of an Executive collapse remains unclear.

While they were introduced collectively by the Executive, DUP sources insist they can be removed unilaterally by UUP Health Minister Robin Swann without the need for wider Executive approval.

Ms O’Neill has branded the DUP tactics as a stunt motivated by poor opinion poll performances ahead of May’s scheduled Assembly election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has repeatedly threatened to bring down the Stormont institutions in protest against the so-called Irish Sea border, introduced as part of the post-Brexit protocol.

The Executive was only reconstituted in 2020 after a three year powersharing impasse triggering by a row about a botched green energy scheme.

The Government said it would not be drawn on speculation around Mr Givan’s future.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Government’s priority is for a resilient Northern Ireland Executive and we want to continue to build on the Good Friday Agreement’s promise of a stable, co-operative powersharing executive.”

Mr Poots issued a unilateral direction on Wednesday evening, instructing officials to stop the agri-food checks at midnight.

However, on Thursday the checks appeared to be continuing.

DUP rivals at Stormont insist Mr Poots’s direction is unlawful and civil servants are obliged to follow the law at all times.

Lorries were still being received at a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) checking facility in Belfast Port on Thursday morning.

Several vehicles entered the facility after the ferry arrived from Cairnryan in Scotland at 6am. A steady flow of lorries continued to arrive after other ferries docked during the morning.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the EU’s observers in Northern Ireland were satisfied the required checks were still being carried out.

“For the moment our indications are that the checks are ongoing,” he said.

Westminster has insisted the operation of the checks is a matter for Stormont but Mr Mamer stressed the deal was between the UK and the EU, not between Brussels and Belfast.

“What concerns us is not what are the arrangements that are found within the United Kingdom on who is responsible for taking what decision when it comes to the checks, but the fact that the provisions that are in the agreement, on the checks which are foreseen by the agreement, will be respected.”

The picture is further clouded due to the fact some of the port checks have been delegated to local council staff, while UK Border Force personnel also have a presence at the facilities. It is unclear what would happen to their roles if the Daera staff withdrew.

Mr Poots’s direction only relates to the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks required by the protocol. The customs procedures on Irish Sea trade are unaffected by his instruction.

Announcing the move on Wednesday, Mr Poots said legal advice he had sought on the issue supported his view that he was entitled to stop the checks.

The UK Government has said it will not intervene in what it has characterised as a matter that falls within the Stormont Executive.

Government critics dispute this contention, highlighting that the UK has a duty under international law to abide by the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Downing Street has denied claims the development is a “stitch-up” between the Government and the DUP.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson was not aware of the DUP plan to suspend the checks.

“We certainly weren’t aware that this was the approach the DUP were going to take,” he said.

“I’m not sure what preparatory work has gone on, on the basis this could happen.”

Asked if the Prime Minister would like to see the checks continue, the spokesman said: “Yes, we would like this situation to be resolved, recognising it is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive.”

Pressed on whether the checks could be carried out at ports in Great Britain rather than on arrival in Northern Ireland, the spokesman said: “We are looking into the legal position.”

No significant announcements are expected to emerged from Thursday’s talks between Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The talks are progressing well, as the Foreign Secretary has set out herself, and we do want to achieve a swift resolution.

“We have seen some movement from the EU in previous months but there is still much more to do.”

Reacting to the attempt to halt the checks, an EC spokesperson said: “The European Commission has been working tirelessly with the UK Government to address practical challenges related to the implementation of the protocol.

“The decision by the Northern Irish Minister for Agriculture is therefore unhelpful.

“It creates further uncertainty and unpredictability for businesses and citizens in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Poots’s order came after he last week failed to secure the wider approval of the Stormont Executive to continue the checks.

The minister argues that in the absence of Executive approval, he no longer has legal cover to continue the documentary checks and physical inspections.

His bid to seek a ministerial vote at the Executive last week was branded an electoral stunt by other parties, and Sinn Fein used its veto to prevent the issue from getting on the agenda.

The other parties insist the Executive has already agreed Mr Poots’s department has responsibility for carrying out the checks and he does not have the authority to halt processes that are required under the Withdrawal Agreement, an international treaty.