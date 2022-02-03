Attempt to stop Brexit checks at NI ports ‘breaches international law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Attempt to stop Brexit checks at NI ports ‘breaches international law’

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 9:05 am
EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has critical of the decision to suspend Brexit checks at NI ports (Niall Carson/PA)
EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said the decision to halt Brexit checks on goods entering Northern Ireland is a breach of international law.

The status of Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports remained unclear on Thursday morning after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots issued a unilateral direction on Wednesday evening instructing his officials to stop the agri-food checks at midnight.

Ms McGuinness, the commissioner in charge of financial services, said on Thursday: “This is extremely unhelpful to have this news at this time of a new year, when all efforts are being made on our side.

“We’re working tirelessly to find solutions with the United Kingdom to specific problems and indeed have put forward very specific details.”

She said there will be a call between UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic later on Thursday.

“This announcement has created uncertainty and unpredictability and certainly no stability, so I’m not sure what the purpose of this move is,” Ms McGuinness said.

“It’s an absolute breach of international law,” she told RTE radio.

“Our clear position is that Northern Ireland is in a very unique and positive situation, part obviously of the UK but in the single market of the European Union.”

She said checks on goods are needed to “protect the single market” and “avoid a hard border”, adding: “The news of this stopping of inspections – if that is actually what happens – is really, really unhelpful in us finding a way forward because business has said there are problems with how the protocol operates.

“We have proposed solutions and we would like to think that we could work through these solutions with our UK counterparts and put an end to this uncertainty, instability, this unpredictability which is so bad for everyone.

“We have reminded our UK counterparts from the very outset when they resigned, if you like, or pulled away from implementing the agreement, that they actually have proposed and signed up to that. They were breaching international law and that is a major problem because we need to be able to trust each other.

“And we were hoping – and I hope it will be the case – that, with a new counterpart on the UK side, we have that trust in each other and can find solutions.

“But clearly when there is action, which overnight and this morning has created confusion, it is very hard to know what the purpose of this is because it doesn’t help the businesses in Northern Ireland.

“It doesn’t help us trying to protect both the Good Friday Agreement and the single market.”

Lorries were still being received at a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) checking facility in Belfast Port earlier on Thursday morning.

Several vehicles entered the facility after the ferry arrived from Cairnryan in Scotland at 6am.

A staff member declined to confirm to the PA news agency whether the agri-food checks required under the Northern Ireland Protocol were continuing.

