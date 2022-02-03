Service sector bounces back in January as Omicron curbs ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Service sector bounces back in January as Omicron curbs ease

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 10:35 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 10:43 am
The service sector rebounded last month as Omicron fears eased (Damien Eagers/PA)
The recovery of the UK service sector regained momentum last month as Omicron coronavirus restrictions and case numbers eased back, according to new figures.

The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI survey scored 54.1 in January, bouncing back from a 10-month low of 53.6 in December.

Any score above 50 shows growth in the sector.

The latest data showed that activity in the sector improved during the month as Plan B restrictions and concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 eased.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), said: “There were some positive outcomes in January’s results.

“Business activity picked up in the biggest sector making up the UK economy as customer footfall improved and Omicron restrictions were wound up and put away.

“The improvement was slight but brought better news compared to the previous month’s falls, with an uplift in new business and a few more overseas orders coming though.”

Surveyed firms reported that new business growth “accelerated sharply” as forward bookings were buoyed by the easing of Omicron-related disruption.

Export sales also rebounded at the start of the year, as companies highlighted an increase in demand from China and the US.

However, firms also reported steeper cost pressures at the start of 2022.

Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit, said: “Record price increases in the service economy are set to add to the cost-of-living crisis for UK households.

“Input cost inflation accelerated again in January and service providers responded by increasing their prices charged at the fastest rate since the index began in July 1996.”

Longer wait times to recruit new employees and widespread staff absences due to Covid-19 cases also contributed to another increase in backlogs of work across the sector in January.

