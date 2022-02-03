Jason Leitch: Latest Omicron strain should cause ‘mild’ concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Leitch: Latest Omicron strain should cause ‘mild’ concern

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 12:29 pm
At least 26 cases of BA.2 have been confirmed in Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
The strain of Omicron being monitored by experts should cause “mild” concern, Jason Leitch has said, though so far there is no sign it produces more severe disease.

Scotland’s national clinical director said the BA.2 sub-variant appeared to be more transmissible than Omicron, though the difference was not great.

On Tuesday, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said 26 cases of BA.2 had been confirmed in Scotland, saying it was able to “outrun” the main Omicron variant.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Covid-19 Covid Recovery committee, Prof Leitch said the BA.2 variant is quickly becoming dominant in Denmark.

Jason Leitch
Jason Leitch spoke to MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked how worried people should be about it, he said “mildly”.

He said: “It appears in the early research to have one advantage.

“It’s tricky to be sure but the secondary attack rate, which is the number of people who get it when a positive arrives – such as in a household for example – appears to be slightly higher in BA.2 than with BA.1.”

He said this would mean about 40% of people in a household would get BA.2 if someone has it, versus around 30% for BA.1.

This was not a “huge difference”, he said.

Prof Leitch continued: “The good news is that it does not cause more severe disease.

“You may be slightly more likely to catch it, particularly if you are unboosted, but you won’t end up sicker than you would have with Omicron.”

Scottish Conservative MSP, Murdo Fraser, asked if someone who had been infected with BA.1 could go on to be reinfected with BA.2.

Prof Leitch said: “Yes, you can get any version of it again. It’s very unlikely within three months, but not impossible.

“One of the things we’re seeing with Omicron compared to Delta and Alpha is higher reinfection rates.

“Everything about this virus is coming down to immunity.”

