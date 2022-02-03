Truss condemns Russia over video ‘plot’ against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss condemns Russia over video ‘plot’ against Ukraine

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 7:25 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 8:41 am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)

Britain has accused Russia of “unprovoked aggression” against Ukraine following reports of a plot by Moscow to create a pretext for an invasion using a faked video.

The New York Times reported that the US had obtained intelligence about the plan which involved staging a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said such conduct was “completely unacceptable” and called on Russia to desist and return to the path of diplomacy.

“This is clear and shocking evidence of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilise Ukraine,” she said.

“This bellicose intent towards a sovereign, democratic country is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“The UK and our allies will continue to expose Russian subterfuge and propaganda and call it out for what it is. The only way forward is for Russia to de-escalate, desist and commit to a diplomatic pathway.”

The New York Times, quoting senior US administration officials, said that Russia intended to use the video to accuse Kyiv of genocide against Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population.

The paper said it would use the outrage that it created either to justify an attack or have separatist leaders in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine invite a Russian intervention.

According to the report, the planned video was intended to be elaborate, with graphic images of the corpse-strewn aftermath of an explosion and footage of destroyed locations.

It was even said to have been meant to include faked Ukrainian military equipment, Turkish-made drones and actors playing Russian-speaking mourners.

Boris Johnson in Kyiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky
Boris Johnson, left, in Kyiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Peter Nicholls/PA)

British officials indicated that having carried out their own analysis of the intelligence relating to the reports, they had “high confidence” Russia was planning to engineer a pretext for an invasion.

On a visit this week to show support for the government in Kyiv, Boris Johnson said there was “clear and present danger” of an attack and warned of punishing sanctions the moment the “first Russian toecap” stepped further into Ukrainian territory.

Last month the Foreign Office said that it had intelligence that Russia – which has an estimated 130,000 troops massed along its borders with Ukraine – was plotting to install a puppet government in Kyiv.

