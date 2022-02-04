Department of Health ‘naive’ in its dealings with Greensill, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Department of Health ‘naive’ in its dealings with Greensill, say MPs

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:04 am
Lex Greensill had been an adviser to David Cameron’s government on supply chain finance (House of Commons/PA)
Officials failed to consider possible conflicts of interest in the award of two government contracts to the failed financier Lex Greensill, a report by MPs has found.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee said there was no evidence an early payment scheme for pharmacies promoted by his company delivered any of the promised £100 million-a-year savings.

The committee chair Dame Meg Hillier said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was “at best terribly naive and at worst negligent” in its dealings with Greensill Capital.

The Australian financier had been an adviser to David Cameron’s government on supply chain finance and took on the former prime minister after he had left office.

David Cameron worked for Greensill Capital after leaving office (Victoria Jones/PA)

But the committee said there was no evidence of any proper review of potential conflicts of interest arising from his advisory roles in government and the commercial activities of Greensill Capital.

Mr Cameron’s extensive lobbying activities on behalf of the company have been the subject of a number of other select committee inquiries.

In April 2018, Greensill Capital was appointed as a subcontractor to run the pharmacy early payment scheme and the following year it began marketing a salary advance scheme for NHS staff.

But when the firm collapsed in 2021, the taxpayer was left to pick up the costs.

In its report, the committee said neither scheme delivered what it promised and there was no clear rationale for why they were introduced.

“There was a considerable lack of curiosity in the department about the benefits of the early payment for pharmacies, which in the end did not deliver the promised saving,” it said.

“It is extraordinary that in respect of the salary advance scheme, there was no apparent concern that one company could offer a free scheme to NHS trusts which could also have the effect of boosting its reputation by association with the NHS brand and scale in order to win business elsewhere.”

Dame Meg said: “The utter failure of controls at DHSC – at best terribly naive and at worst negligent – in dealing with Greensill Capital far predate the pandemic.

“The promises made by Greensill and the easy acceptance of these by the Department of Health and Social Care are reminiscent of the emperor’s new clothes.

“That DHSC is now paying pharmacies more quickly itself begs the question why it ever engaged with ‘supply chain finance’ in the first place.”

