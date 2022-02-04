Sunak attributes soaring energy prices to China and ‘colder than usual winter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak attributes soaring energy prices to China and ‘colder than usual winter’

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 2:53 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a press conference in Downing Street on Thursday (Justin Tallis/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a press conference in Downing Street on Thursday (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi Sunak has attributed the record rise of energy prices to China pushing up global prices and Britain’s “colder than usual winter”.

In the wake of the Government’s £9 billion package announcement to try and ease cost-of-living expenses, the Chancellor said the financial squeeze on households in the months ahead could not be underestimated.

Writing in The Sun, Mr Sunak said that the factors causing the dramatic rise to energy prices were out of the Government’s control.

He wrote: “One (factor) is the steep rise in demand for gas in places such as China, which has pushed up global prices.

Ofgem announcement
Rishi Sunak said the Government was trying to tackle the ‘unacceptable backlogs caused by the pandemic’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

“Another is the fact that we have had a colder than usual winter so we have used up more of our own stores of gas here at home.

“There are no two ways about it: (the £693 annual increase per household on average) … is a big hit for people to take and I don’t underestimate it one bit.”

The Chancellor continued: “We made a difficult decision last year that in order to tackle the unacceptable backlogs caused by the pandemic, as well as to pay for vaccines and integrate our health and social care system, we would have to raise the money to do so.

“We can’t borrow for wholesale reform and we were upfront about that from the beginning.”

The Government’s newly-announced Energy Bill Rebate was rolled out earlier on Thursday to try and “cushion the blow” of rising energy costs – which will be coupled with a 7.25% increase in inflation in April.

The £9 billion package will provide each family with £350 which will include a one-off repayable £200 discount and a £150 rebate on council tax bills.

Mr Sunak explained: “Four out of five families will get £150 in April as a discount to their council tax bills — so cash is there in your bank account straight away to help with the rise in cost.

“Then, in the autumn, everyone will get £200 off their energy bills that will be repayable over the course of five years.

“We have done it in this way to ensure that help is targeted at those who need it most, while also providing some support for those in the squeezed middle — the local schoolteacher, hospital nurse or police officer — who will be feeling the pinch too.”

Following the announcement on Thursday, the Prime Minister defended the measures as a “mega package”, adding: “I don’t think we have seen anything like it in recent memory.”

Speaking to 5 News, he said: “We know the cause, it’s been driven by inflation in energy costs around the world, particularly the gas price spike that we are seeing. We have got to help people, I think that Rishi’s package is extremely good.”

He did not directly answer a question, also raised in Parliament, about a windfall tax on fuel companies like Shell, which have profited from the spike in global prices.

Winter weather Jan 7th 2022
Beith in North Ayrshire , Scotland, covered with snow in early January. The UK’s ‘colder than usual winter’ has caused energy prices to soar, according to the Chancellor (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said the world is experiencing a “bumpy period post-Covid” with “inflation, blockages in supply chains as the global economy recovers”.

He added: “I think when it comes to taking huge sums of taxpayers’ money, £9.1 billion, transferring it to help people with the cost of their heating and their energy, everybody can see that that’s a massive commitment.”

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has said prices are set to soar by 54% for 22 million households from the beginning of April, adding £693 to the annual costs of a typical household.

The Chancellor also rejected calls for a windfall tax on energy companies making profits while customers struggle to pay rising bills.

The Chancellor told The Martin Lewis Money Show such a levy would “deter investment” in the North Sea, which he said was needed to boost the economy and employment levels.

In a move it hopes will take some pressure off households, bank rate setters hiked the base interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%.

But the Chancellor said there could be a further price hike later in the year due to an “unpredictable” energy market.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal