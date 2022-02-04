Downing Street engulfed in another tough period after aides’ exit, says Tory MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Downing Street engulfed in another tough period after aides’ exit, says Tory MSP

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 9:33 am
Boris Johnson’s inner circle within Number 10 has been rocked by a series of resignations (Kirsty O/Connor/PA)
Downing Street faces another tough period following the resignation of several of Boris Johnson’s closest aides, a Conservative MSP has said.

However Craig Hoy also claimed the string of exits shows things are going to change in Number 10.

Four close aides to the Prime Minister quit within hours of one another on Thursday, leaving him without key members of his inner circle.

One of them was Mr Johnson’s longstanding adviser Munira Mirza, director of the Number 10 policy unit, who said the PM had “let himself down” with his “scurrilous” comment about Jimmy Savile to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Hoy told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “I think it’s going to be another tough period for Downing Street and for the Prime Minister.

“I recognise that this doesn’t look good.

“It does show that things are going to change in Downing Street, that people are leaving.

Craig Hoy
Craig Hoy said the resignation of four key Number 10 aides ‘doesn’t look good’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“But I think that is putting perhaps a positive spin on the situation.”

Asked about the Prime Minister’s Savile comment, Mr Hoy added: “It’s down for the Prime Minister to choose his words. He chose his words.

“The Chancellor said he wouldn’t have chosen them. And I don’t think I would have done so either.”

Last month, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on the Prime Minister to quit over the partygate affair and that was echoed by many Conservative MSPs.

Downing Street aide resigns
Munira Mirza, a longstanding adviser to Boris Johnson, was among those to quit (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Hoy was asked if he would prefer Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister over other senior Tories like Michael Gove or Liz Truss.

He said: “There’s no vacancy for the top job, but I think if there is a vacancy, I suspect myself and colleagues will be quite clear with you at that point in time.

“But I think it’s far too early to start naming the runners and riders in any leadership contest.”

