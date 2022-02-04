Construction sector grows for 12 consecutive months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Construction sector grows for 12 consecutive months

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:17 am
Construction is improving, with cost inflation easing, a new survey has found. (Gareth Fuller / PA)
Construction is improving, with cost inflation easing, a new survey has found. (Gareth Fuller / PA)

The UK’s construction sector saw growth last month to levels not seen since August and marked 12 months of consecutive rises for the industry, according to new data.

The closely-followed IHS Markit / CIPS purchasing managers index (PMI) hit 56.3 in January, up from 54.3 in December. Anything above 50 is seen as a sector in growth.

Bosses said the growth came despite the sector suffering from increased lead times for supplies, along with staff shortages and haulage availability, as the Omicron variant knocked businesses.

However, they added that the peak of supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic appear to have passed – with availability of products appearing to ease.

And whilst raw material prices, energy costs and transportation bills remain high, the speed of the price rises appear to be slowing, bosses reported.

Commercial projects saw the strongest growth during the month, according to the report, rising to a six-month high.

This was down to high client demand as building projects put off due to economic uncertainty last year were given the green light as the outlook became clearer.

The report said survey respondents found there was optimism among clients due to the rolling back of Covid restrictions.

Housebuilding saw more muted growth, increasing at the slowest pace for four months, whilst civil engineering returned to growth having fallen in December.

During the period, the extra work also increased the number of jobs available with additional hires and job creation at highs not seen since October.

Tim Moore, director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “UK construction companies started the year on a strong footing as business activity picked up speed and new orders expanded to the greatest extent since last August.”

He added: “Higher energy, transport and raw material bills led to across the board increases in input prices during January, but fewer supply issues helped ease the overall rate of cost inflation to its lowest since March 2021.”

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), added: “There was some light at the end of the tunnel where supply chains showed signs of improvement and the best delivery times since September 2020.

“However, the rapid upturn in activity is putting more pressure on suppliers still in recovery while there are shortages in skilled labour and a lack of reliable transportation adding to their woes.

“Thirty-four per cent of supply chain managers said their materials were taking longer to arrive and as a result purchasing activity escalated in an effort to beat price hikes and shortages.”

