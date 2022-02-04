Grant Shapps tests positive for coronavirus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant Shapps has become the second Cabinet minister in five days to test positive for coronavirus.

The Transport Secretary wrote on Twitter that he has “tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required”.

Have tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 4, 2022

On Thursday he spoke in the House of Commons and visited London Marylebone railway station to record a video and pose for photographs alongside train enthusiast and former politician Michael Portillo.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed she tested positive on Monday.