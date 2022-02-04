Grant Shapps tests positive for coronavirus By Press Association February 4, 2022, 1:02 pm Grant Shapps has tested positive for coronavirus (Jacob King/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grant Shapps has become the second Cabinet minister in five days to test positive for coronavirus. The Transport Secretary wrote on Twitter that he has “tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required”. Have tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 4, 2022 On Thursday he spoke in the House of Commons and visited London Marylebone railway station to record a video and pose for photographs alongside train enthusiast and former politician Michael Portillo. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed she tested positive on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Grant Shapps promises train passengers ‘big improvements’ in timetables Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan quits in Brexit protocol protest Labour: Shapps ‘sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline’ Ex-transport ministers call on Grant Shapps to act on vehicle safety