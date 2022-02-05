Christian Wakeford reveals he does not regret quitting the Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Wakeford reveals he does not regret quitting the Tories

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 8:01 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Bury South MP Christian Wakeford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Bury South MP Christian Wakeford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

New Labour MP Christian Wakeford has said the Prime Minister’s reaction to the investigation into parties held across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions had only strengthened his feeling that he was right to leave the Conservatives.

The Bury South MP told The House magazine there was no “final straw” that made him decide to leave the Tories, where he had been a member for 18 years.

But that the reactions of some former colleagues to his defection – and the actions of Boris Johnson since – had convinced him he had made the correct choice.

Mr Wakeford caused shock when he crossed the floor minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions and took his place behind Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last month.

In his interview with The House, he revealed his “number one achievement” on that day was “not throwing up”.

“Considering I was sat behind Keir, I’m sure he’s greatly appreciative of that,” he said.

But his move had not been without criticism, with anonymous briefings and outright attacks from Tory MPs criticising his move.

Scott Benton, the Tory MP for Blackpool South, dubbed Mr Wakeford “Christian Wokeford” in a tweet where he said he was “very disappointed”.

While Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted Mr Wakeford did not realise that a Union flag face mask he wore in the Commons “is not welcome on that side of the House”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Christian Wakeford sitting on the opposition benches during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Mr Wakeford said some Conservatives had asked after him, but he added: “It was unfortunate that it got into quite nasty personal briefings against me. But if the lowest you can get is personal attacks, then actually that just reinforces that it was the right decision.”

In the run-up to his decision, the MP said: “There had obviously been quite a few moments where [the Tories] had been incredibly annoying.

“They were reeling out minister after minister to defend the indefensible. It was unedifying. I was slowly coming to the realisation that the party I had been in for 18 years had changed and I had changed.”

He said little had been done since to give him any inkling he had made the wrong choice.

“Boris Johnson isn’t suitable to be a leader, let alone a Prime Minister,” he said.

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 19, 2022
Screengrab from the Twitter feed of Nadine Dorries about Christian Wakeford (Nadine Dorries/Twitter)

“It all just reinforces that the decision I made… was actually the right one.

“For those who’ve written letters but have not submitted them, I say: if not now, when?”

He added: “They owe it to the country and to themselves to actually bring it forward, to make sure that he’s replaced. The longer it goes on, the more damage is caused.”

