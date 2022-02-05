Cabinet minister mixes up two Tory MPs in defence of Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Cabinet minister mixes up two Tory MPs in defence of Boris Johnson

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 10:53 am
Conservative MP Matt Vickers speaking in the House of Commons (Jessica Taylor/PA)
Conservative MP Matt Vickers speaking in the House of Commons (Jessica Taylor/PA)

The Culture Secretary has mixed up two backbench Tory MPs while defending Boris Johnson against calls for him to resign.

Nadine Dorries praised Red Wall 2019 MP “Martin Vickers” for being “out there supporting the Prime Minister, listing on Channel 4 News the other night the huge number of funding and initiatives that he’s delivered in his constituency”.

But it appears Ms Dorries meant to refer to Matt Vickers, who was elected to the Stockton South seat in 2019, rather than his Cleethorpes colleague, Martin Vickers.

2015 General Election candidates
Martin Vickers (PA)

Ms Dorries was responding to comments made about the Prime Minister by Conservative MPs Nick Gibb and Aaron Bell, who have both submitted letters of no confidence in the PM.

She said their interventions were “disappointing” but said those in “marginal seats” knew Mr Johnson had won them the election.

She was then asked about the 2019 intake on Red Wall MPs – of which Mr Bell is one in his Newcastle-under-Lyme constituency.

But the Culture Secretary said: “So you want to cite Aaron Bell, again disappointing, I’ll talk about Martin Vickers, who’s up in the far North of England in South Tees.

“I’ll talk about Martin Vickers who is out there supporting the Prime Minister, listing on Channel 4 News the other night the huge number of funding and initiatives that he’s delivered in his constituency.”

On Friday, Ms Dorries had retweeted the Channel 4 interview, in which Matt Vickers had said: “Teesside’s got a lot to be happy about.”

She said at the time: “Well done @Matt_VickersMP A Conservative Government pumping in £s to regenerate our Northern regions. #levellingup”

Martin Vickers is the MP for Cleethorpes in North East Lincolnshire and has been an MP since 2010.

He currently has a majority of 21,418.

Matt Vickers is the MP for Stockton South (majority 5,260), in the Tees Valley, and was elected in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal