Boris Johnson pays tribute to Queen’s ‘inspirational sense of duty’

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Queen’s “unwavering dedication to this nation” as she became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen marks a historic 70 years on the throne on Sunday.

Celebrations are expected across the country, and the Prime Minister joined with those honouring the Queen.

He said: “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

“I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign.”

Earlier in the week, Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons: “While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.

“I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service.

“We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June.”

The Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a reception at the Eden Project during the G7 summit in Cornwall (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said the Platinum Jubilee was “so important for the Queen and for the whole country”.

“Throughout the last 70 years the Queen has embodied what real leadership means,” he said.

“The Queen has demonstrated the true spirit of public service and integrity, values our country needs now more than ever.”

Elsewhere, the Archbishop of Canterbury praised the Queen for “doing the right thing” by sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Justin Welby also commended her for showing “duty, leadership and character”.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: “The clearest moment for me, the absolute summit of that, was that at the funeral of her husband of 70-something years, she sat alone.

“That was leadership, it was doing the right thing, it was duty, it set an example.”

The Queen at the funeral of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Now aged 95, the Queen has seen 14 prime ministers come and go from her first, the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill, to the present premier Mr Johnson.