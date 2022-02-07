Javid denies Treasury held up NHS recovery plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Javid denies Treasury held up NHS recovery plan

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 7:57 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 1:03 pm
An operation taking place at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (Rui Vieira/PA)
An operation taking place at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (Rui Vieira/PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has denied reports that a plan to tackle the backlog of patients on hospital waiting lists in England has been put on hold amid claims of wrangling at the top of Government.

The wide-ranging plan by NHS England to get down the record six million patients waiting for non-urgent operations and procedures had reportedly been expected on Monday.

However the Daily Telegraph said the Treasury had refused to sign off on the measures, despite detailed discussions with No 10, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS.

The paper quoted sources as citing concerns over value for money after deadlines for hitting treatment targets slipped as a result of the Omicron surge.

Mr Javid told Sky News that the plan will be published “shortly” and that he did not recognise reports that it was being held up by the Treasury.

“We will publish the plan shortly. What I would say about the Treasury is that I couldn’t wish for a better partner when it comes to the challenges I have. I don’t recognise that at all,” he said.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Having been chancellor, having a close relationship with the Treasury, having a strong partnership for any department is crucial, and right now for health and care I am just really pleased we have got that really good working relationship.”

The reported wrangling comes at a time of heightened tension between No 10 and the Treasury.

Last week Chancellor Rishi Sunak publicly distanced himself from a widely discredited claim by Boris Johnson that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation who previously advised Tony Blair, said the situation is reminiscent of the end of the Blair years.

“Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge Tony Blair had in his third term,” he tweeted.

“Namely that HMT is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the Chancellor sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration.”

Mr Javid said they had originally intended to publish the plan in December but it had been put on hold because of the Omicron outbreak.

Meanwhile, the DHSC announced details of a new NHS website which patients will be able to access ahead of planned operations to see waiting times information for their trust.

The My Planned Care platform is due to go live on the NHS website later in February, and will be accessible to patients, family members, carers and medical professionals.

Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he does not recognise reports that the NHS plan is being held up by the Treasury (James Manning/PA)

Mr Taylor said it is “frustrating” that the main plan has yet to be published and expressed concern that it should not contain “unrealistic” targets for reducing the backlog.

“It is really important that we are accountable for public money that is spent, but the danger is that, if you take on targets that are unrealistic, you end up skewing clinical priorities in pursuit of those targets,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“This is a frustrating situation for the NHS because there is a plan, it has been agreed with leaders, we are ready to go with it and we want to get on with the work.”

Mr Javid acknowledged that the plan will include targets, but said they have to be deliverable.

“We will have some kinds of targets in the new elective recovery plan. Those targets have to be based on clinical need and something that we believe across Government can be delivered,” he told Today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]