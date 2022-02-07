New No 10 policy chief wants to ‘rapidly’ return to Tory tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New No 10 policy chief wants to ‘rapidly’ return to Tory tax cuts

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:03 pm
No 10 director of policy and Tory MP Andrew Griffith (Aaron Chown/PA)
No 10 director of policy and Tory MP Andrew Griffith (Aaron Chown/PA)

The PM’s new director of policy has said he wants to “rapidly” return the Tories to a position where they can cut taxes, as he set out his priorities for the role.

Andrew Griffith, the MP for Arundel and South Downs, was appointed head of the No 10 policy unit last week following the departure of Munira Mirza, one of Boris Johnson’s most loyal and longstanding advisers.

Ms Mirza quit on Thursday with a damning letter criticising Mr Johnson for his use of a “scurrilous” smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, over the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Writing about his plans for the policy chief job in Conservative Home, Mr Griffith said he wants to “return rapidly to the point when we can cut taxes to let everyone keep more of their own money”.

He also said he wants to boost backbenchers’ involvement in matters of policy.

But he said “decisions are usually taken best close to where their impact is felt”, and “high-performing departments should expect a light touch approach, freeing up bandwidth for deeper interventions elsewhere”.

Mr Griffith said his “top priorities” involve tackling the NHS backlog, reducing the cost of living and controlling the country’s borders, as well as getting the Tories back to a place where they can cut taxes.

“You would not know it from the media headlines, but families want to hear about our plans to grow employment, tackle the NHS backlog, control our borders, make their streets safer, bring down the cost of living and return rapidly to the point when we can cut taxes to let everyone keep more of their own money – all policies that are rooted in strong Conservative values,” he wrote.

“As the Prime Minister’s director of policy, these are my top priorities together with delivering the tangible opportunities from Brexit that will allow our economy to be more competitive and the reform of government to deliver better public services.

Andrew Griffith
Andrew Griffith, who has been appointed director of the No 10 policy unit (Yui Mok/PA)

“Whilst the policy unit’s remit is to advise the Prime Minister across the widest breadth of government policy, we will be unafraid to ruthlessly focus on the key issues. It is ultimately outputs that matter.”

He also reiterated the PM’s plans to re-establish backbench policy committees.

“A large majority is a poor substitute for proper engagement between ministers, No 10 and backbench colleagues who in many cases possess decades of relevant experience,” he wrote.

“The 1922 backbench policy committees – one covering each major Government department – will form just one part of changes in how a sleeker No 10 operation engages with Members of Parliament.

“Ministers, too, will notice a difference. In today’s complex, competitive and dynamic environment it’s a fallacy to control everything too tightly from the centre.

Munira Mirza
Andrew Griffith was appointed head of the No 10 policy unit following the departure of Munira Mirza (PA)

“Decisions are usually taken best close to where their impact is felt, and high-performing departments should expect a light touch approach, freeing up bandwidth for deeper interventions elsewhere.”

It comes as Mr Johnson is expected to make further changes to his Downing Street operation as he tries to maintain his grip on power.

The PM made new appointments over the weekend, with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay becoming his chief of staff and journalist and former aide Guto Harri returning as his head of communications.

