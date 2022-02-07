Parliament welcomes new MP for Southend West following death of Sir David Amess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parliament welcomes new MP for Southend West following death of Sir David Amess

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 3:21 pm
Newly elected Conservative MP Anna Firth (Joe Giddens/PA)
Parliament’s newest MP has taken her seat following a by-election triggered by the killing of Sir David Amess.

Conservative Anna Firth (Southend West) swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen as she appeared in the House of Commons chamber ahead of work and pensions questions.

Her arrival was cheered by Tory colleagues and she was accompanied by fellow Essex MPs Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford) and James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East).

Ms Firth said: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
She went on to exchange a few words with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

A by-election was held in Southend West after former incumbent Sir David was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15 during a constituency surgery.

The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Following her victory, qualified barrister Ms Firth vowed to “work tirelessly to build on everything” achieved by Sir David during his lengthy tenure.

