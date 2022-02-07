Amnesty International calls for historical abuse apology amid political turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amnesty International calls for historical abuse apology amid political turmoil

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:31 pm
File pic of the tjem chairman of the historical institutional child abuse in Northern Ireland, Sir Anthony Hart, in his Belfast office (Paul Faith/PA)
File pic of the tjem chairman of the historical institutional child abuse in Northern Ireland, Sir Anthony Hart, in his Belfast office (Paul Faith/PA)

Amnesty International has pressed the DUP and Sinn Fein party leaders to make temporary first and deputy first Minister nominations to deliver an official apology to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

The apology had been planned to be delivered by Paul Givan and former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill next month.

However the resignation as first minister of Mr Givan in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol last week forced both of the joint office holders from their positions.

Statements were also to be made by representatives of state and religious institutions found to have been responsible for the abuse in accordance with recommendations made five years ago following a landmark inquiry.

Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry
Retired High Court judge Sir Anthony Hart speaking during a press conference in Belfast, flanked by David Lane (left) and Geraldine Doherty at the conclusion of the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry in Northern Ireland (Colm Lenahan/Pacemaker Press/PA)

The inquiry, led by the late Sir Anthony Hart, a retired High Court judge, examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual harm of children in residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

With no first minister or deputy first minister currently in office, it is understood that alternative options are being considered, including the possibility of the apology being delivered by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty said the long delays in the delivery of the official apology is “the opposite of the respect, dignity and sensitivity to which victims are entitled”.

In a letter to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, Mr Corrigan urged that they work together to find a solution, and consider temporary first and deputy first minister nominations.

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 22, 2021
Former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill and former first minister Paul Givan (left) in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

He warned that last week’s events have added “further trauma to good people who have already been repeatedly let down”.

“They rightly want the long-awaited apology on behalf of the State to come from the democratically elected first and deputy first minister rather than a substitute such as a civil servant,” he said.

“Public apologies are an important part of reparation for harm suffered by victims of human rights abuses and, in this case, is a specific obligation on the Northern Ireland Executive.

“As the leaders of the two largest parties in the Assembly, responsible for nominating the first and deputy first ministers, I urge you to find a solution to the current situation which means that the public apology can proceed, as agreed, on March 11 2022.

“I would ask you to consider making temporary nominations of first and deputy first ministers to specifically deliver the public apology.

“Such an act would be hugely symbolic and signal that you are both committed to placing the rights of victims and survivors of institutional child abuse above other political considerations.”

