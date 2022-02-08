Fall in A&E waiting time performance in latest figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fall in A&E waiting time performance in latest figures

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:07 am
A&E waiting time figures have been released (Liam McBurney/PA)
A&E waiting time figures have been released (Liam McBurney/PA)

The latest A&E waiting time performance figures show a slight fall from the previous week, with 75.6% of patients seen within four hours.

A total of 5,647 patients waited four hours before being admitted to hospital, transferred or discharged during the week ending January 30.

This compares to 77.7% of patients for the week ending January 27, a total of 4,773.

Public Health Scotland’s most recent data also showed 1,269 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department, while 471 spent longer than 12 hours. Both of these figures were increases from the previous week’s data.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours, although this has not been met since July 2020.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 21, 2021
Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures should be ‘a source of shame’ (Fraser Bremner)

Responding to the figures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “The number of patients having to wait more than four hours to be seen is bad enough, but there is also a shocking and unacceptable jump in the number having to wait eight and even 12 hours.

“Tragically this will result in needless loss of lives.

“It’s clear the Health Secretary has no control over the crisis in Scotland’s emergency wards – despite the SNP having the audacity to actually boast about their A&E performance on their website.

“That record should be a source of shame, not celebration.

“Hard-working and under-resourced staff on Scotland’s emergency wards urgently need Humza Yousaf to get his act together and devise a coherent plan to ease the intolerable strain.”

