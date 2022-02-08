Keith Brown: No compensation will be paid to miners as part of strike pardons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Brown: No compensation will be paid to miners as part of strike pardons

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:11 pm
The scheme aims to pardon miners convicted of certain offences during the strike of 1984-85 (PA)
Miners who are pardoned for historic convictions linked to strikes should not receive compensation from the Scottish Government, the Justice Secretary has said.

Keith Brown rebuffed calls for the Scottish Government to consider paying compensation as part of its plans to pardon miners convicted over strike action in the 1980s.

Challenged by former Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard, about whether compensation should be paid for the “injustices that were perpetrated on the miners, their communities, but also on their families”, Mr Brown said it was an issue for Westminster.

He stressed that there is “very little surviving evidence from police and court records” from the time, so the Scottish Government was proposing a collective pardon for all those who qualify.

Mr Brown argued that trying to introduce a compensation scheme could delay miners from being pardoned, was not within the Scottish Government’s powers and it was the UK Government who had responsibility for policing and the justice system at the time of the strikes.

The Scottish Government is planning to pardon living and dead coal workers convicted of certain offences during the miners’ strike of 1984-85 as they attempted to prevent colliery closures by Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

Mr Brown said the collective pardon was to “recognise the disproportionate impact felt by those miners as a result of taking part in the strike, to restore dignity to them and to help the mining communities heal old wounds”.

Criteria for pardoning include convictions for offences such as breach of the peace, breaches of bail conditions or obstruction that were allegedly committed on the picket lines or demonstrations in support of miners, as well as while travelling to or from those gatherings.

Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Equalities Committee, Mr Brown told MSPs that pardons would not formally quash convictions or give people any further rights or entitlements and said: “I am clear that the Bill should not cast any doubt on decisions made by the judiciary at the team or seek to place blame on any individual or group of individuals.”

Scottish Parliament
Justice Secretary Keith Brown was asked about compensation for miners (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He added: “The conditions of the pardon recognise miners and police officers found themselves in extremely challenging situations where relationships came under unprecedented strain.

“Miners who took part in industrial action did so to protect their jobs, their way of life and the communities.

“Police officers were only exercising their duty to uphold the law and in circumstances and on a scale which had never encountered before.

“The pardon will apply both to living people and posthumously given the passage of time since the strike.”

Responding to SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor, who said he was “very much in favour of compensation” but now believed it shouldn’t be considered alongside the Bill to pardon miners, Mr Brown argued that there would have to be a “much more stringent process” than is proposed for pardoning people.

“It also runs the risk of the Bill moving away from its intended symbolic effect, into the territory of questioning decisions by the judiciary at the time,” Mr Brown said.

“Employment and industrial relations are reserved to the UK, so if the compensation is looking to compensate for loss of earnings, loss of pension, or loss of other rights, then the Scottish Government wasn’t party to this – it wasn’t in existence at the time.

“The issues that it touches on are unemployment issues, which are for the UK Government to consider.

“We have and will continue to press UK Government to hold a full public inquiry and that is the place where those kinds of issues should be discussed or addressed.

“But for us, we think the pardon is a reasonable measure to try and introduce some reconciliation in communities that were driven apart during the strike.”

