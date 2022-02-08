Javid sets out plans to tackle NHS backlog of care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Javid sets out plans to tackle NHS backlog of care

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:25 pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid with therapeutic radiographer Laura Allington as he views the proton beam scanner at University College Hospital in London (PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid with therapeutic radiographer Laura Allington as he views the proton beam scanner at University College Hospital in London (PA)

The Health Secretary has urged people to come forward for NHS care as he set out plans to tackle the huge backlog caused by the pandemic.

Sajid Javid told MPs in the Commons the NHS aims to “eliminate” waits of over 18 months by April 2023, and waits over 65 weeks by March 2024.

Around six million people in England are on the NHS waiting list for treatment, including hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and tests.

Mr Javid said: “Assuming half of the missing demand from the pandemic returns over the next three years, the NHS expect waiting lists to be reducing by March 2024.

Boris Johnson visit to Kent
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Addressing long waits is critical to the recovery of elective care and we will be actively offering longer waiting patients greater choice about their care to help bring these numbers down.

“The plan sets the ambition of eliminating waits of longer than a year, waits in elective care, by March 2025.

“With this no-one will wait longer than two years by July this year and the NHS aims to eliminate the waits of over 18 months by April 2023 and over 65 weeks by March 2024.”

Mr Javid said an estimated 10 million people are thought to have stayed away from the NHS during the pandemic and, despite the NHS’s “exceptional efforts”, there “is now a considerable Covid backlog of elective care”.

He added: “1,600 people have waited longer than a year for care before the pandemic. The latest data shows that this figure is now over 300,000.

“On top of this, the number of people waiting for elective care in England now stands at six million – that is up from 4.4 million before the pandemic.

“Sadly, this number will continue rising before it falls… I want these people to know that the NHS is open. I want them to come forward for the care they need.”

There has been frustration over delays to publication of the NHS recovery plan, with reports that the Treasury had intervened over concerns it might not offer value for money.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister promised to be tough on cancer targets, citing plans to hit targets that already exist.

He said that, from March of next year, nobody should have to wait more than two months for cancer treatment.

An existing target says people should wait no more than 62 days between an urgent referral for suspected cancer and the start of treatment, but this is not being met.

