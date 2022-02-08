TalkTalk and Shell receive most broadband complaints – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TalkTalk and Shell receive most broadband complaints – Ofcom

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:33 pm
Ofcom said the average across all broadband suppliers is 10 complaints per 100,000 customers (PA)
Customers complained nearly twice as much about their broadband from TalkTalk and Shell Energy, new figures show.

Communications regulator Ofcom said that it had been sent 17 complaints for every 100,000 customers that the providers served between July and September last year.

The average across all broadband suppliers is 10 complaints.

TalkTalk was also named the landline provider with the most complaints.

EE did the best, with four complaints per 100,000 broadband customers, while Sky had five complaints per 100,000.

The quarterly results run from July to September and cover complaints received about broadband, landline, pay TV and pay-monthly mobile.

iD Mobile had four complaints per 100,000, double the industry average and making it the most complained-about mobile operator, followed by Vodafone and Virgin Mobile which had three complaints per 100,000.

Virgin Media generated the highest volume of pay-TV grievances with eight per 100,000, mostly due to how they handled previous complaints.

EE, Tesco Mobile and Sky attracted the fewest complaints in the mobile sector, and Sky was the least complained-about pay-TV provider.

Apart from pay-monthly mobile contracts, complaints dropped in all areas.

Results show that complaints across the board are low, and nearly all providers saw an improvement in their figures from the last quarter.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director, said: “Complaints have fallen to a record low, and we expect providers to keep working to achieve the highest standards.

“If you’re unhappy with your provider, it’s worth shopping around. We’ve made it easier than ever to switch, and you could end up with better customer service as well as saving money.”

