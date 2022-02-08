Shaggy Dog operation sparks misunderstanding in Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Shaggy Dog operation sparks misunderstanding in Commons

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 3:25 pm
Shaggy dog (Matt Alexander/PA)
Shaggy dog (Matt Alexander/PA)

Allies of Boris Johnson were mistakenly thought to be accused of running “Operation Shag-a-Dog” to save the Prime Minister’s job.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon, opening a Commons debate on the cost of living, said the Government was “too busy saving the job” of Mr Johnson rather than getting on with the job of running the country.

The Labour MP said: “Operation Shaggy Dog in full force. I think it is absolutely outrageous.”

Mishearing Mr McMahon’s northern accent, Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew (Broadland) said: “I think the operation wasn’t called Operation Shag-a-Dog, but perhaps he would care to correct that.”

Deputy Commons speaker Nigel Evans said: “I heard shaggy dog. I am sure everybody heard shaggy dog.”

“Learn to speak Northern,” an MP said from the Labour benches.

Mr McMahon replied he was “of course referring to the Dulux dog”, from the paint company advertisements.

Operation Big Dog has been the name coined for the operation to keep Mr Johnson in post following, among other things, allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown.

