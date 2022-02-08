Foreign Office targeted in ‘serious cyber security incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foreign Office targeted in ‘serious cyber security incident’

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 5:33 pm
The Foreign Office was targeted by a ‘serious cyber security incident, according to a document (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Foreign Office has been a “target of a serious cyber security incident”, according to a public tender document.

The document did not outline what happened or who carried it out but stated there was “urgent support” required to “support remediation and investigation”.

It added that BAE Systems Applied Intelligence was called in to deal with the incident and received more than £467,000 for its work.

The document said the work required involved “business analyst and technical architect support to analyse an authority cyber security incident”.

The firm’s contract was concluded on January 12 this year, although it has not been confirmed when the incident took place or how much damage was caused.

It is understood that all parts of the Government implement cyber security defences to identify and prevent potential attempts by cyber criminals to gain access to networks.

The tender document, which was published on Friday, said: “The Authority was the target of a serious cyber security incident, details of which cannot be disclosed.

“In response to this incident, urgent support was required to support remediation and investigation.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “We do not comment on security but have systems in place to detect and defend against potential cyber incidents.”

