UK is ‘past the point’ where vaccinating young children against Covid would help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

UK is ‘past the point’ where vaccinating young children against Covid would help

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 9:07 am
The UK is “past the point” where vaccinating young, healthy children against Covid-19 will do any good, a leading expert has said (PA)
The UK is “past the point” where vaccinating young, healthy children against Covid-19 will do any good, a leading expert has said (PA)

The UK is “past the point” where vaccinating young, healthy children against Covid-19 will do any good, a leading expert has said.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine from the University of East Anglia, said most children have already had coronavirus, with the vast majority not falling seriously ill.

Last September, England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty estimated that half of children had had Covid – a figure that will now be far higher.

Other countries, including in Europe and the US, have been vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation are expected to give their decision on vaccinating healthy, young children in the UK shortly.

Prof Hunter told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme infection rates in children are “falling really quickly at the moment”, adding: “So I think in many ways we’re past the point where vaccines are actually going to make much difference.”

He said jabs were given to older children to hopefully protect them from interruptions to their schooling, but he added: “We haven’t seen that vaccines have actually done a huge amount to stop these interruptions, so I think the benefits are marginal, and it’s probably too late because most kids have already had Omicron.”

Prof Hunter said a lot of children “have probably had multiple Covids by now” and there had been a high incidence of infection, making decisions around the benefits and risks of vaccines difficult to work out.

However, Dr Elizabeth Mann from the University of Manchester said that although the risk of severe disease in children was low, new strains were coming one after one another and Covid is “not something that’s going to go away”.

She said the risks from vaccination were low and children with coronavirus were at risk of long Covid even if their disease was mild.

“I think the implications of that sway it for me in terms of vaccinating children,” she added.

Children aged 12 and over in the UK are currently offered a vaccine but only vulnerable under-12s are eligible for one.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal