Schools must not tell pupils to ‘pin colours to a political mast’, says Zahawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Schools must not tell pupils to ‘pin colours to a political mast’, says Zahawi

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 2:53 pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said schools must not address political issues in a ‘partisan’ way (PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said schools must not address political issues in a ‘partisan’ way (PA)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has condemned a lesson that took place in a Nottinghamshire primary school where Year 6 pupils were asked to write a letter criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The letter, written by Year 6 pupils at Welbeck Primary School in the Meadows, Nottingham, branded the Prime Minister a hypocrite and called for his resignation.

In images of the letter shared on social media, one pupil wrote: “This week in Year 6 we have been looking at our aspirations and role models for the future.”

“We have looked at famous leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama and we have also looked at teachers and headteachers who are doing their part in keeping us happy, healthy and safe” it adds.

“We also looked at people who we respect and disappointingly, our own Prime Minister has not made it onto this list,” the letter says.

It goes on to refer to a BBC Newsround report watched by the pupil which stated that Mr Johnson was under investigation for 12 parties that have “apparently occurred – a few of which had over 100 people at them when we weren’t even allowed to meet more than two people”.

“This will now influence people to not listen to any new regulations and instead copy the footsteps of Boris Johnson,” it adds.

“He is a hypocrite and can no longer be trusted as our leader and should resign as the country is not in the right hands.”

Mr Zahawi said schools must not address political issues in a “partisan” way.

“While there is a clear need for schools to address political issues in the classroom from time to time, this must not be done in a partisan way. No school should be encouraging young people to pin their colours to a political mast,” he said.

The news comes following the Education Secretary’s intervention over the teaching of “concerning” theories around racism by Brighton and Hove Council.

Slides from race training given to teachers in Brighton and Hove schools leaked to the Sunday Telegraph said that “between the ages of three and five, children learn to attach value to skin colour: white at the top of the hierarchy and black at the bottom”.

Mr Zahawi said his officials were in contact with the council to investigate the materials, which he described as “concerning”.

Rebecca Gittins, headteacher at Welbeck Primary School, said: “As part of a democracy topic, the Year Six class has been looking closely at national politics, our leaders and decision-makers, while discussing fact and opinion.

“There is no ‘teaching’ of politics. We explain processes and structure, with the children encouraged to express their thoughts.

“Year Six pupils watched recent coverage on Newsround about Downing Street and some of them asked to write to their local MP to share their views.

“This lesson was linked to the English curriculum where children constructed letters using their skills to form arguments, assess evidence and develop their critical thinking.

“A tweet displaying the work received five abusive responses, which was really disappointing. The decision was quickly taken to remove it before these were seen by the pupils.”

Councillor David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “Learning about democracy, our political leaders and the way the country is governed is a vital part of any pupil’s knowledge, and has been taught, discussed and debated in schools across the country for decades.

“It remains a key part of the curriculum and, together with the council’s work through our Primary Parliament, helps to provide children with an appropriate understanding of the world they live in. We are supportive of Welbeck Primary’s work in this area and would never discourage young people from engaging with local representatives and politicians.

“Learning to write in a variety of ways is also a part of the curriculum and our schools strive to give children meaningful opportunities to exercise those styles.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal