Therese Coffey denies she could resign in spat with Labour MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Therese Coffey denies she could resign in spat with Labour MP

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:39 pm
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was asked by a Labour MP about whether she was considering resigning (Aaron Chown/PA)
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was asked by a Labour MP about whether she was considering resigning (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Work and Pensions Secretary and a Labour MP had a terse exchange after he brought up “a rumour” that she was preparing to resign.

Neil Coyle MP, disgruntled at what he saw as Therese Coffey’s inability to answer Work and Pensions Committee questions, asked the Cabinet minister whether she had “one foot out the door”.

But Ms Coffey hit back by calling suggestions she was considering quitting “ridiculous”, and appeared to issue her own subtle threat to bring up “other stuff that happened downstairs” in her reply to the opposition figure.

Mr Coyle told the Work and Pensions Secretary on Wednesday it was “really disappointing that you’ve turned up and been unable to answer so many questions”.

His remark came after the Conservative minister asked to come back to the committee about a question on “yellow card” sanctions for those on benefits.

Offering a defence to the accusation, Ms Coffey said she either did not recall some details or was being asked about other departmental briefs.

The Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP followed up by asking: “There was a rumour the Secretary of State is going to resign.

Labour MP Neil Coyle accused the Work and Pensions Secretary of being 'unable' to answer questions from the committee
Labour MP Neil Coyle accused the Work and Pensions Secretary of being ‘unable’ to answer questions from the committee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Is that the reason you can’t answer any questions today, because you’ve got one foot out the door?”

The Cabinet minister replied: “No, don’t be ridiculous Neil.

“If you want to bring up gossip, I could bring up other stuff that happened downstairs.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate for this select committee, thank you.”

Mr Coyle retorted: “I can discuss that stuff any time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal