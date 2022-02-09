Public warned against complacency as terror threat level is reduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Public warned against complacency as terror threat level is reduced

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 3:21 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reduction in the threat level ‘must never make us complacent’ (Marc Ward/PA)
The UK’s national terror threat level has been reduced but an attack remains likely.

Security and intelligence experts have downgraded the threat from “severe” – where an attack is deemed to be highly likely – to “substantial”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) assessment was based on the latest intelligence available.

The “substantial” threat level still means a terrorist attack on the UK is likely.

UK terror threat levels
The threat level was increased to severe in November following the explosion outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday and the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

In a statement to MPs, Ms Patel said: “JTAC judges that, despite these two attacks, the current nature and scale of the UK terrorist threat is consistent with the level of threat seen prior to the attacks.

“The attacks in October and November 2021 reflect the complex, volatile, and unpredictable nature of the terrorist threat in the UK.

“Any reduction in the threat level is positive but it must never make us complacent.

“Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.

“The public should remain alert, but not alarmed, and report any concerns they may have to the police.”

The “substantial” rating is the third highest – below “critical” and “severe” but above “low” and “moderate” – in the system used to assess the terrorism threat.

The threat level was increased a day after the November 14 incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital which killed the bomber Emad Al Swealmeen.

An inquest following his death heard he bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a “bomb-making factory” to manufacture a device with “murderous intent”.

He died from an explosion and subsequent fire when the device detonated in a taxi, which was driven by David Perry who managed to escape after the blast, as it pulled up outside the hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

