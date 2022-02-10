Ministers must justify future use of rule-making powers – MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers must justify future use of rule-making powers – MSPs

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:03 am
MSPs examined Government rule-making powers (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs examined Government rule-making powers (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government should publish a justification for any future use of emergency rule-making powers, a committee of MSPs has said.

Holyrood’s Delegated Powers and Law Reform committee has been examining the use of the “made affirmative procedure” – a ministerial power which has been used more than 140 times during the pandemic.

The procedure allows legal changes to be made before MSPs have a chance to see them, though the Scottish Parliament must approve the changes within 28 days for the new rules to stay in force.

The committee said it understood the need for the procedure in response to the public health emergency.

However it called on the Scottish Government to publish the criteria it uses to decide when the made affirmative procedure is used.

It also asked the Government to provide a justification for each future use of these powers.

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 8, 2022
Ministers have used the powers more than 140 times during the pandemic (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

If a justification is not provided, the committee said it would raise the matter in the debating chamber.

Convener Stuart McMillan said: “The challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic have required the Scottish Government to act quickly.

“The committee understands this and we can think of numerous occasions where this has been vitally important.

“However, we all also understand and wish to underline the importance of proper parliamentary scrutiny.

“We do not want to end the use of these useful powers, but we believe there are some areas where changes could help ensure these powers deliver good, accessible law.

“We were reassured by the commitments that we received from the Scottish Government that the use of these powers would not become the norm.

“However, our suggestions are intended to ensure that the Parliament can best respond to their potential use in the future.”

Last month, Deputy First Minister John Swinney appeared before the committee and defended the Government’s use of the powers.

He said the Government did not use the made affirmative procedure lightly.

He told the committee: “The made affirmative procedure has provided the Government with necessary flexibility to deal with crisis situations when immediate action has been necessary.”

