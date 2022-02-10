Government accused of ‘tightening the screws’ on students and universities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government accused of ‘tightening the screws’ on students and universities

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:04 am
Money in a piggy bank (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has been accused of “quietly tightening the financial screws” on students and graduates, using high levels of inflation as an excuse to cut student loans.

In a new paper from the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS), published on Thursday, researchers have said that students face “substantial cuts” to maintenance loans while parental earnings thresholds will remain frozen in cash terms.

“The uplift in the level of loans will fall far short of inflation,” the paper says.

It finds that a graduate earning £30,000 will need to pay £113 more towards their student loan in the next tax year than the Government had previously said, while “tuition fees will remain frozen in cash terms for another year, which hits universities and mainly benefits the taxpayer”.

“The Government is saving £2.3 billion on student loans under the cover of high inflation,” it says.

Ben Waltmann, senior research economist at the IFS, said that the Government “seems determined to use high inflation as a cover for reducing the taxpayer cost of student loans”.

“Large real-terms cuts in maintenance loans could cause genuine hardship for students on tight budgets,” he added.

Mr Waltmann said that the freeze in the repayment threshold would mostly hit middle-income graduates, “whose budgets are already being squeezed by the rise in the cost of living, the freeze in the personal allowance and the hike in National Insurance”.

And the extension of the freeze in maximum fees will add further pressure on universities, while only benefiting the highest-earning graduates.

Matt Western MP, Labour’s shadow universities minister, said that the Government was using “a smokescreen to hammer students and graduates”.

“Labour would raise money to cut energy bills, through a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas profits, saving most household £200 off their bills, with targeted support of £600 in total for those need it most,” he added.

“The Conservatives don’t have an answer to the cost of living crisis because they are creating the cost-of-living crisis.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our student finance system was designed to ensure those from the poorest families get the most support whilst they study.

“Those students currently have access to the largest ever amounts of living costs support in cash terms and we have increased maximum loans for living costs over the last two years.

“The student loan system needs to be fairer for both students and the taxpayer.

“With graduate salaries rising it is only fair to ask borrowers who are benefiting financially from their higher education make a reasonable contribution towards its costs.

“We are also tackling dropout rates and improving graduate outcomes so that students get better value for money, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

