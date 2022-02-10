Starmer: PM incited mob with conspiracy theory of violent fascists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer: PM incited mob with conspiracy theory of violent fascists

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:35 am
Sir Keir Starmer blamed the PM for the incident (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer blamed the PM for the incident (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has blamed Boris Johnson for the group of antivax protesters who accosted him, saying the Prime Minister knowingly pedalled “a conspiracy theory of violent fascists”.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said Mr Johnson had used a “deliberate slur without any basis in fact”.

“The PM knew exactly what he was doing. It is a conspiracy theory of violent fascists that has been doing the rounds for some time,” he said.

Mr Johnson last week accused his rival of failing to prosecute notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

On Monday, police escorted the Labour leader away from demonstrators, some of whom accused him of “protecting paedophiles”.

“I have never been called a paedophile protector before. That happened yesterday for the first time in my life,” Sir Keir said.

“If others want to argue that this is unconnected with precisely what the Prime Minister said one week before then let them make that case. But they’ll never persuade me that there is no link.

“It’s not about me, it’s the way we conduct our politics. I don’t want to see us go down the route that this potentially takes us.”

Earlier, Sir Keir’s spokesperson said he was “fine” after the incident.

A spokesman for the opposition leader told reporters: “He was back at his desk straight after. Police did their job.

Keir Starmer protesters
Sir Keir surrounded by protestors on Monday (Conor Noon/PA)

“Obviously these things look sort of rougher on the camera often than they are.

“But, as I say, police did a good job, he was back at his desk afterwards and he was off playing five-a-side football that night as normal.”

A host of Conservative and opposition MPs have called for Mr Johnson to apologise for what was branded a “scurrilous accusation” against Sir Keir.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged his original words last week in the Commons were “capable of being misconstrued” and said that was why he subsequently issued a “clarification”.

“The Prime Minister clarified his remarks last week to make clear he was not suggesting Keir Starmer was individually responsible for the Savile decision,” the spokesman said.

He added: “I think the Prime Minister was making a political point about taking responsibility for organisations as a whole.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) was able to return to work and even play football in the evening following his ambush by demonstrators
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) was able to return to work and even play football in the evening following his ambush by demonstrators (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson tweeted on Monday evening that the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Although Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009 when a decision was taken not to prosecute Savile, he had no personal involvement in the deliberations.

Labour said Monday’s incident occurred when Sir Keir, who was accompanied by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, was walking back from the Ministry of Defence after a briefing on the situation in Ukraine.

