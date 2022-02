[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has announced he is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Edinburgh Western MSP tweeted a photo of his positive Covid-19 test result and confirmed he will be working from home.

Ah well, it’s been a good run. Glad to be fully jabbed. Self isolating at home but still working if you are a constituent and need my help. pic.twitter.com/SHGNZvLvUM — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) February 10, 2022

Mr Cole-Hamiltion tweeted: “Ah well, it’s been a good run.

“Glad to be fully jabbed. Self isolating at home but still working if you are a constituent and need my help.”