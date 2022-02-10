Losing back-up data in Sepa cyberattack ‘debilitating’ for watchdog, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Losing back-up data in Sepa cyberattack ‘debilitating’ for watchdog, MSPs told

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:11 pm
The attack took place despite good cybersecurity at Sepa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The loss of back-up data in the cyberattack on Scotland’s environment watchdog has been “debilitating”, the Auditor General has told MSPs.

A Holyrood committee heard the ransomware attack on the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) took place despite it having good cybersecurity in place.

The agency fell victim to a sophisticated attack on Christmas Eve 2020, leading to much of its critical data being lost.

Earlier this month, Audit Scotland published a report which said Sepa was still working to rebuild its system 12 months on from the attack, the full cost of which is still not known.

Auditors gave further details to the Public Audit Committee on Thursday.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said no organisation can fully mitigate the risk of cyberattacks, and the loss of back-up data shows the sophistication of the attackers.

He said: “Sepa didn’t pay the ransom, so public money wasn’t used to that effect.

“But not having access to the back-ups has really been debilitating to the organisation in terms of the availability of its records, recreating its accounts and so forth.”

Sepa now has an action plan which includes strengthening its back-up arrangements, the committee was told.

Committee member Willie Coffey said it is dangerous to have a link between main servers and their back-ups.

Mr Coffey told the committee: “In my days working with computing, we used to take the back-up in a case and take it to the bank on a server.

“We’d actually take a hard drive away and make sure it was physically protected.

“So there’s a lesson from the past there as well.”

