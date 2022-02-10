£1.5m to boost Covid vaccine access in three African countries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is providing funding of £1.5 million to help expand access to coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics in three African countries.

The money will go to Unicef to strengthen the health systems of Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi.

It includes money for an information campaign to build confidence around vaccines at community level.

Oxygen supplies and oxygen generating plants will also be provided by the funds.

The funding will aim to boost health services in Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for international development Neil Gray said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest global challenges.

“It is a disease that does not recognise nations or borders, and we are well aware of the inequity in the access to Covid-19 vaccines across the world.

“This partnership with Unicef will allow us to support our partner country governments in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda in their Covid-19 response, and will go some way to addressing vaccine inequity in Africa.

“By working together on this shared challenge, and helping to support equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments in our partner countries, this funding also underlines this Government’s commitment to international solidarity and to fulfilling its role as a responsible and compassionate global citizen.”