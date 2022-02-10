£1.5m to boost Covid vaccine access in three African countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£1.5m to boost Covid vaccine access in three African countries

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:19 pm
Some of the money will fund a vaccine information campaign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Scottish Government is providing funding of £1.5 million to help expand access to coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics in three African countries.

The money will go to Unicef to strengthen the health systems of Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi.

It includes money for an information campaign to build confidence around vaccines at community level.

Oxygen supplies and oxygen generating plants will also be provided by the funds.

Coronavirus – Wed May 12, 2021
The funding will aim to boost health services in Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for international development Neil Gray said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest global challenges.

“It is a disease that does not recognise nations or borders, and we are well aware of the inequity in the access to Covid-19 vaccines across the world.

“This partnership with Unicef will allow us to support our partner country governments in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda in their Covid-19 response, and will go some way to addressing vaccine inequity in Africa.

“By working together on this shared challenge, and helping to support equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments in our partner countries, this funding also underlines this Government’s commitment to international solidarity and to fulfilling its role as a responsible and compassionate global citizen.”

