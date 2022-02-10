Only 12% of Government Omicron support funds handed to firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Only 12% of Government Omicron support funds handed to firms

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 4:05 pm
Rishi Sunak announced the scheme shortly before Christmas (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak announced the scheme shortly before Christmas (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Only 12% of Government support funding for hospitality and leisure businesses hit by the spread of the Omicron variant has been handed out to firms, according to official figures.

The Government has appealed for more businesses to apply for the grants, stressing that around £850 million worth of funding has yet to be allocated.

This includes £556 million, or 88%, of the £635 million funding pot for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) scheme.

The scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak shortly before Christmas as part of a £1 billion package designed to help parts of the economy particularly impacted by the spread of Omicron and the Government’s Plan B restrictions.

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses were eligible for one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises.

Last month, councils started to make the funds available for businesses although the new figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show particularly small amounts of funding have been given out in some areas.

In the South West, only £4.6 million, or 4%, of the £123.9 million available for Omicron grants has been given to businesses.

The figures also showed that only £5.9 million, or 8%, has been handed to London firms out of a £77.5 million pot.

The largest proportion of funding to reach businesses has been in Yorkshire and the Humber, where £13.5 million, or 21%, of available funding has been spent.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “We’re working to get our economy running on all cylinders again so we can focus on making the UK the best place in the world to work and do business, creating jobs along the way.

“Eligible businesses should apply as soon as possible for the grants available to help them put the pandemic behind them and get on a sounder footing to achieve success.”

Alongside the latest Omicron grant money, the Government said there is still a further £294 million available to firms through the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme, which has been open for firms since November 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal