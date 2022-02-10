EU insurance laws should be changed, says Bank governor Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU insurance laws should be changed, says Bank governor Bailey

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:39 pm
Mr Bailey will give a speech on Thursday evening (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey will say that EU laws which require insurance companies to hold enough cash to ensure they do not collapse are not well suited for the UK.

The governor is expected to tell listeners to a speech in the City that the so-called Solvency 2 regulations needed to be reformed.

“I do not for a moment consider that the Solvency 2 we transposed from EU law and regulation is best suited to the UK,” he is expected to say at a dinner organised by industry group TheCityUK on Thursday.

“Why would it be, since it was designed to cover 27 countries? The case for reform is clear.”

He added that in changing them the UK must first “ensure we define and set our expectations on safety and soundness and policyholder protection”.

The Solvency 2 regulations were set to ensure the stability of insurance companies across the EU.

It has three pillars, the most important of which is ensuring that insurers hold enough cash so they can resist becoming insolvent if they get an unusual number of claims.

The regulations also include rules on transparency and on regulatory oversight. They came into effect in 2016 and were transferred to UK law when the country left the EU.

At the time the proposals were being debated, they were criticised by the boss of Prudential, who said they could drive companies out of the UK. Last year the business said it was committed to its UK headquarters.

The speech comes just days after the Governor sparked a backlash for saying that workers should help keep inflation down by not asking for big pay rises.

His comments came despite a huge increase in the cost of living, caused by rising energy prices among other things. The Bank predicts that inflation will reach more than 7% in April.

Both Downing Street and unions pushed back against the governor’s words.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said: “You do not appear to have called for restraint in price setting, or dividend payments.”

