Starmer condemns anti-war coalition with links to Corbyn

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned an anti-war group with links to Jeremy Corbyn, further distancing himself from the former Labour leader as he declared his party’s “unshakeable” support for Nato.

The Stop The War coalition, which was initially launched to oppose US military action in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, says it stands against what it describes as Britain’s “disastrous addiction to war”.

But it has repeatedly come under fire for alleged anti-Western sentiments.

Mr Corbyn, now an independent MP, is a former chairman of the coalition, and was due to speak at a rally staged by the group on Thursday night, titled No War in Ukraine: Stop Nato Expansion.

In a stinging rebuke of its work, the leader of the opposition claimed the organisation is at best “naive”, and at worst a force bolstering those who threaten democracies.

Sir Keir also said Mr Corbyn was “wrong” about Nato, and Labour’s commitment to the alliance is “unshakeable”.

Writing in The Guardian, he said the likes of the Stop the War coalition “are not benign voices for peace”.

“Nobody wants war.

“At first glance, some on the left may be sympathetic to those siren voices who condemn Nato,” he wrote.

“But to condemn Nato is to condemn the guarantee of democracy and security it brings, and which our allies in eastern and central Europe are relying on, as the sabre-rattling from Moscow grows ever louder.”

He added: “That’s why the likes of the Stop the War coalition are not benign voices for peace. At best they are naive; at worst they actively give succour to authoritarian leaders who directly threaten democracies.

“There is nothing progressive in showing solidarity with the aggressor when our allies need our solidarity and, crucially, our practical assistance, now more than ever.

“The kneejerk reflex, ‘Britain, Canada, the United States, France, wrong; their enemies, right’, is unthinking conservatism at its worst.

“To truly stop war, you need to show you are serious about standing up for peace, that you are serious about keeping your promises to your friends, and that you will always stand up to those who threaten.”

It comes after the Labour leader met with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, as he strives to break with the party’s perceived weak stance on defence under his predecessor.

Heading to meet with @NATO Secretary-General @JensStoltenberg. My message today is clear: Labour is firm and united in our support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/7xqDlDJHXC — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 10, 2022

Following the talks in Brussels, Sir Keir told the BBC that Labour’s commitment to Nato is “unshakeable”.

He said Mr Corbyn’s “very different view” on the alliance was “wrong”.

“He was wrong about Nato,” Sir Keir said.

“He was wrong in relation to the Salisbury poisoning incident where he didn’t respond appropriately.

“I said so at the time, but it’s very important to me this is my first chance as leader of the Labour Party to come here to Nato headquarters to have the meeting with the secretary general and to deliver a very important message for our party and for our country, which is that the Labour Party support for Nato is unshakeable.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said the UK stands “as one” in the face of Russian aggression

“And, you know, I’ve got plenty of arguments with the Prime Minister on many things, particularly in recent months,” he said.

“But when it comes to Russian aggression, we stand as one in the United Kingdom.

“Because there’s nothing Russia wants more than to see division in the United Kingdom between the political parties, or division in Nato between our allies.”