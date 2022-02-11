Holyrood launches inquiry into Scotland’s health inequalities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holyrood launches inquiry into Scotland’s health inequalities

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Parliament’s Health Committee will examine health inequalities (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health inequalities in Scotland will be the subject of a Holyrood inquiry, with MSPs looking at their causes and how to tackle them.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee has launched an inquiry into the structural inequalities of Scots’ health, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has had.

Results of a previous investigation into health inequalities in Scotland was published by a former health committee in 2015, so the current MSPs will also whether any progress has been made since then.

The Committee is calling for evidence to help inform its inquiry, with an appeal for the views of organisations and individuals with direct experience of health inequalities and efforts to tackle them.

Committee convener Gillian Martin said: “The complexities of health inequalities reach deep into almost every aspect of our society and can only be tackled effectively through a concerted effort across national government, local government, and the third sector.

“We want to know what progress, if any, has been made towards tackling these health inequalities in Scotland since 2015 and how best to tackle the structural inequalities which directly impact the health outcomes for our citizens.

“As we launch our call for evidence, we are keen to hear from organisations and individuals across Scotland about any local or regional initiatives that have helped to alleviate health inequalities, both new and historic, and how these examples of best practice could be applied in other parts of the country.

“We also want to know what impact the pandemic has had on Scotland’s health inequalities and the ongoing work to tackle them.

“Health inequalities disadvantage people and impact their chance of living a long and healthy life, and our inquiry is determined to find out how best these inequalities can be overcome.”

Views can be submitted before Wednesday March 30 at https://yourviews.parliament.scot/health/health_inequalities

