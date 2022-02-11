Raab and Zahawi propose apprenticeships for prisoners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raab and Zahawi propose apprenticeships for prisoners

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 5:51 am
The main entrance to HM Prison Norwich, in Knox Road, Norwich, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire
The main entrance to HM Prison Norwich, in Knox Road, Norwich, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi want to introduce an apprenticeship program for prisoners.

They said that their departments were “working to offer apprenticeships to offenders who are out on day release or nearing the end of sentence”.

Writing in The Times, the pair said: “Our plan will enable hundreds of prisoners to start apprenticeships by 2025, opening up a whole new avenue of training, development and employment for ex-offenders.

“New prisons are being built with in-cell technology and modern workshops, to equip offenders with skills they need, and businesses want.

“Six new prisons have been designed to play a crucial role in cutting crime by enabling thousands of prisoners to have access to work training.”

They said a new prison in Leicestershire would train up to 500 prisoners at a time in skills like coding, recycling and waste management.

