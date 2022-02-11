Car-free roads and higher parking charges proposed in bid to reduce traffic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car-free roads and higher parking charges proposed in bid to reduce traffic

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 1:13 pm
A radical approach to reducing car use in Glasgow has been called for (Danny Lawson/PA)
A radical approach is needed to reduce traffic levels in Glasgow, including making more roads car-free, a report has recommended.

The Glasgow Centre for Population Health says on-street parking spaces should be reduced and parking prices increased.

It also says a proposed reduction of the speed limit to 20mph should be brought in rapidly and enforced by police.

The recommendations, first reported in The Herald, are part of a submission to the city council’s active travel consultation.

The submission says: “Much more could be done by reducing parking capacity, particularly on-road parking, increasing pricing for parking and via road space reallocation approaches, such as the Avenues programme and the recently announced proposal to remove cars from a large part of Glasgow city centre.

“A far more radical approach than is suggested here will be needed to support achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.

“The proposal to reduce the speed limit on the majority of roads in Glasgow to 20mph should be brought in rapidly.

“Enforcement will be important and the support of the police will be vital.”

It also says the pace of change in redesigning road spaces in Glasgow has been “extremely slow”, adding: “We should also be looking to permanently close other streets to motorised traffic as has happened with the closure of Kelvin Way.”

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council told the newspaper: “The active travel strategy is part of a wide-ranging effort to create a sustainable transport system for Glasgow that supports the economy, tackles poverty, creates thriving neighbourhoods and is central to the fight against climate change.

“The strategy complements the overall Glasgow Transport Strategy, which sets out 144 basic policy goals but also includes the crucial target of reducing car kilometres travelled in Glasgow by 30% by 2030.

“An overall aim of all this work is to rebalance our transport system so that travel is easier, more affordable and fairer for the near 50% of Glasgow households without access to a private car.”

