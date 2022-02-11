Tory MP Andrew Bridgen under investigation over alleged paid lobbying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen under investigation over alleged paid lobbying

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 5:53 pm
Andrew Bridgen (House of Commons/PA)
Andrew Bridgen (House of Commons/PA)

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen is being investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog over claims of paid lobbying and failing to properly declare interests.

The investigation into the backbencher comes after a report in The Times alleged he lobbied Government minister Andrew Stephenson to help with Mere Plantations’ tax affairs.

The timber firm donated £5,000 to the North West Leicestershire MP’s local Tory association following a call to the then-Foreign Office minister in August 2019.

Mr Bridgen accepted a £3,300 trip to Ghana paid for by the company that month and is listed as an unpaid adviser for it on business and international politics.

Andrew Bridgen
Andrew Bridgen (Jacob King/PA)

He welcomed the opportunity to “clarify” the situation with Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone, and said he has “never received any money” from the firm.

Ms Stone is investigating a possible breach of the section of the MPs’ code of conduct stating “no member shall act as a paid advocate”.

And she is looking at the part stating they should always be “open and frank” in drawing attention to any relevant financial interest in any proceeding of the House or communications with ministers.

The register of MPs’ interests shows Mr Bridgen received the £3,300 trip to Ghana in August 2019, which was listed as a “learning trip on potential climate change mitigation” and as being for “asset inspection”.

He confirmed the call took place with Mr Stephenson that month, but said it was about the “function of the business attache in support of UK businesses” in Accra.

The register of interests also shows the £5,000 donation to the North West Leicestershire Conservative Association from Mere, which Electoral Commission records show was accepted in November 2019.

Mr Bridgen is also listed as being an unpaid adviser to the firm since May 2020.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m delighted to be able to clarify these matters with the standards commissioner and I will reiterate I have never received any money from Mere Plantations or anyone associated with them.”

A Mere Plantations spokesman said there was “nothing inappropriate”, adding: “We haven’t paid Andrew Bridgen anything.”

Asked about the £5,000 donation, he said: “We made a donation to help them with the election, simple as that, all perfectly recorded, all perfectly dealt with, all perfectly above board.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Stone declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal