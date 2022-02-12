British couple still stuck in Ukraine waiting for surrogate baby’s documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British couple still stuck in Ukraine waiting for surrogate baby’s documents

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 1:13 pm
Ben Garratt and his wife moved to Ukraine in December to oversee official paperwork for their surrogate-born baby, Raphael (Ben Garratt/AP)
Ben Garratt and his wife moved to Ukraine in December to oversee official paperwork for their surrogate-born baby, Raphael (Ben Garratt/AP)

A British couple in Ukraine have described the “bizarre” and “worrying” wait for their surrogate-born baby’s emergency travel document.

Thousands of Britons are being urged to leave the country immediately over growing concerns that Russia could launch an invasion in the coming days, despite diplomatic efforts to avert war.

Ben Garratt, 40, and his wife, Alice, live in Queen’s Park, north London, but moved to Kyiv in December where their son was born thanks to the “very different surrogacy laws” in Ukraine that allow for a swifter IVF and surrogacy process.

Ben Garratt and baby Raphael
Ben and his wife were originally trying to secure a British passport for Raphael, but are now waiting on an emergency travel document instead (Ben Garratt/PA)

Mr Garratt, who works in stakeholder engagement at London North Eastern Railway, said he and his wife are growing increasingly concerned after the Foreign Office updated its advice on Friday evening to encourage UK nationals to leave.

He told the PA news agency: “It does add to our worry, we’re thinking about basic things that we need to do to make sure that we’re ready to leave as soon as possible.”

“If we take the advice at face value, it means the UK and also the US government are worried that Russian action is imminent – that makes us want to get out.”

The couple, who were originally waiting on a British passport to be issued for baby Raphael, are now also trying to secure an emergency travel document.

“We’re essentially stuck in Ukraine until we can get the required British paperwork to allow our son born here to leave,” Mr Garratt said.

“When we first arrived, that means getting him a British passport but given the current situation, it means getting him an emergency travel document.

“It’s getting frustrating because we’re being told by the UK Government to leave the country… and we still don’t have the document we need.”

Mr Garratt is due to have an interview with the passport office in Kyiv next week to provide proof of his son’s British citizenship.

“They want to do a two-hour phone interview with me, but that’s not until Wednesday,” he said.

“It is bizarre, but I think it’s based around the normal assumption that the people applying for an emergency travel document, perhaps, are already definitely British and maybe they’ve just lost their passport somewhere, as opposed to being a newborn baby who needs to go through that process.”

Ben Garratt and baby Raphael
Ben Garratt said it is ‘worrying’ that the Foreign Office are now urging UK nationals to leave Ukraine (Ben Garratt/PA)

Mr Garratt said much of their fears revolve around making sure they have ticked every box required on Raphael’s paperwork.

“There’s always the worry that we’ve missed something or, you know, I’ve got a large folder and lots of bits of paper I’ve taken colour copies of, and there’s always the worry that we’ve missed something.

“The key individuals we’ve been talking to in the Government and outside the government have been really helpful and very reassuring, but it’s the bureaucratic processes that add concern and frustration.”

Friends and family have been in touch, urging Mr Garratt, his wife, and Raphael to get home.

“We have had a flurry of messages from friends and family.

“Last night, when the travel advice changed, some (were) checking if we’d seen it – of course we’d seen it.

“Some were asking, ‘oh, you’re back in the UK, right?’

“I reply, ‘no, we’re not back in the UK’ and they’re saying, ‘no – why? That’s ridiculous’.”

Despite the anxiety surrounding their son’s travel documents, the couple maintain life in Kyiv remains “normal”.

“All we know, just what we see from taking Rafi for a walk every day, everything seems normal,” Mr Garratt said.

“There’s tourists outside the churches and cathedrals taking photos – it’s feels very normal out there.

“But I don’t know what abnormal in a big city like this would feel like.”

