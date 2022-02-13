Trains and buses in west of Scotland could be integrated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Trains and buses in west of Scotland could be integrated

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 1:29 pm
A new bus brand would be created under the plans (Clive Gee/PA)
A new bus brand would be created under the plans (Clive Gee/PA)

Trains and buses in the west of Scotland could be integrated under a new plan.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has set out a plan to ensure all services, including the Glasgow subway, “join up seamlessly”.

It would include an app providing information for all forms of public transport, as well as creating a new single bus brand called Strathclyde Buses.

The “one network” plan says: “It’s time for a single brand – Strathclyde Buses – linking into the rail, ferry, subway and active travel network in every part of the region.

“The network must have co-ordination in timetabling and an ‘end-to-end journey experience’.”

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games stock
The Glasgow subway would be part of the plans (Danny Lawson/PA)

SPT chairman Dr Martin Bartos said: “We all know public transport needs to change and, by improving public transport, we can transform the quality of life for those in our communities as well as tackling the climate, social and economic challenges we all face.

“While many things may divide us, I am very keen that all councils in the SPT area have the opportunity to express their views on our next steps, so that we might unite and swiftly progress the work necessary to deliver better transport for all the people of Strathclyde.”

He called on local authority leaders in the region to support the plan.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We welcome Strathclyde’s Partnership for Transport’s contribution to the ongoing debate on how best to deliver a smart, integrated and efficient public transport network for the West of Scotland.

“SPT’s ambitions for a fully integrated public transport system across the West of Scotland are very much aligned with Scottish Government’s own vision for transport as set out in the National Transport Strategy.

“Our own, recently published second Strategic Transport Projects Review includes 45 draft recommendations for future transport infrastructure investment, including plans for a Clyde Metro and a fully integrated smart ticketing and payment services across all public transport modes.

“We will continue to discuss these proposals through our routine cycle of meetings with SPT.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal