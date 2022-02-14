Glasgow City Council leader pays tribute to Labour politician after sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow City Council leader pays tribute to Labour politician after sudden death

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:23 am
Glasgow Council leader Susan Aitken paid tribute to Labour councillor Gary Gray after his death (Jane Barlow/PA)
Glasgow Council leader Susan Aitken paid tribute to Labour councillor Gary Gray after his death (Jane Barlow/PA)

The leader of Glasgow City Council has paid tribute to a Labour councillor after his sudden death.

The Labour group on the local authority said its members had been “deeply saddened” by the death of Gary Gray.

The councillor, who had represented the Canal ward, had “passed away suddenly”, the group tweeted.

The 49-year-old, who died on Sunday, had been campaigning in the city in the days before his death.

Susan Aitken, the SNP council leader, responded on Twitter saying: “Everyone in @SNPforGlasgow is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our Labour colleague Cllr Gary Gray.

“Gary was well known and liked across the chamber and will be much missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family & @GlasgowLabour colleagues.”

Glasgow Council Labour group described Mr Gray as being a “committed socialist who loved being a councillor representing the Canal ward”.

In its statement, the group said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Gary’s friends, family, all those who knew & loved him.”

