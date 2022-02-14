Truss: ‘Russians didn’t like what I had to say’ in Lavrov meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss: ‘Russians didn’t like what I had to say’ in Lavrov meeting

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 4:23 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
Liz Truss defended her decision to hold talks in Moscow with counterpart Sergei Lavrov, insisting she had to deliver a clear message to Russia.

The talks between the Foreign Secretary and Mr Lavrov last week were tense and culminated in an awkward press conference in which the Russian minister appeared to question her understanding of the crisis.

On Monday, Ms Truss said “of course, the Russians didn’t like what I had to say” but she had to deliver a message to Vladimir Putin’s government.

Ms Truss told reporters at the Foreign Office: “I went to Russia to deliver a very clear message, which is that it’s Russia who is the aggressor, they have 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and if they stage an incursion into Ukraine, that would have a damaging effect on the Russian people and the Russian government.

“Of course, the Russians didn’t like what I had to say but I say it nevertheless.

“And I want them to desist and I want them to be aware that there will be severe costs of an invasion.”

Liz Truss and Sergei Lavrov at their meeting in Moscow (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Mr Lavrov characterised the meeting as a “conversation between deaf and dumb”, claiming that Ms Truss did not listen to Russia’s position and the UK was unprepared for the talks.

Downing Street insisted that a breakthrough had not been expected at the talks and “no-one was under any illusions about what can be achieved in a single meeting”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s an important opportunity to present our understanding of the situation and to hear directly from the Russians on their position as well.

“We will continue always to explore all opportunities to take a diplomatic path and we stand ready to have further discussions with our Russian counterparts at all levels in the interest of de-escalating this crisis.

“I think no-one was under any illusions about what can be achieved in a single meeting.

“But it’s crucial that we take all these opportunities and continue to put forward this message about how further aggression will be responded to, so Russia can be in no doubt about our position and (the) position of our Nato allies.”

