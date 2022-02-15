Government announces grants and consultations to help domestic abuse victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Government announces grants and consultations to help domestic abuse victims

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 12:04 am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government has announced a £125 million package for councils and two housing consultations to support victims of domestic abuse.

The funding is to go towards healthcare, social workers, benefits, interpreters, immigration advice and other specialist services for victims, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

The first consultation, launched on Tuesday, will consider removing Local Connection Tests for abuse victims, which can stop them from applying for social housing if they do not have a connection to a local area.

A second consultation will consider whether and how to change rules which make it difficult for victims to remove their perpetrators from joint tenancies.

Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean said the funding would provide a “vital lifeline” for victims while rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes said it will give victims “practical and emotional support”.

Nicole Jacobs, domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales, said: “I welcome the confirmation of £125 million to enable local authorities in England to meet their duties to provide support in safe accommodation for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

“The right support in a safe environment is integral to rebuilding your life after fleeing domestic abuse and this duty will be transformative in tackling the postcode lottery of accommodation-based support for victims and survivors.

“I am also pleased that the department is opening consultations on the impacts of joint tenancies on victims of domestic abuse and on local connection requirements for social housing for victims of domestic abuse.

“It is vital that victims and survivors can access safe housing regardless of their tenure type. That means staying safely in their own home if they want to, as well as being able to access housing in a new area if they are no longer safe where they live.”

Rachel Maclean
Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The £125 million package brings the total amount invested in protecting victims of domestic abuse to more than £330 million since 2014, the department said.

It follows the signing into law of the Domestic Abuse Act in April last year, which places a legal duty on councils to fund support in safe accommodation for all victims and their families.

The funding, in the form of an un-ringfenced grant, will be given to councils to decide how it is spent.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities also said £4 million is being invested in the Respite Rooms programme which supports vulnerable rough sleepers impacted by domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, the Government has also pledged to increase funding for victim support services to £185 million a year by 2024/25, up 85% from 2019/20 levels, and to fund more than 1,000 independent sexual and domestic violence advisers and 24/7 crisis helplines.

The promises come after a consultation on a Victims’ Law, which Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said would “give victims a louder voice, a greater role in the criminal justice system, and make criminals pay more to help victims recover”.

The consultation looked at improving support for victims, including by ensuring criminals pay more towards it through the victim surcharge, and improving co-ordination between those responsible for victim support services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal