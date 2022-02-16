Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:15 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of living (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of living.

In comments seen as a veiled rebuke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Keir said it is “very difficult” to tell people they are not entitled to ask for a pay increase.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, while wages have failed to keep up with rising prices.

Mr Bailey, who took home £575,538 in pay and benefits last year, suggested this month that workers should not ask for large pay rises in order to avoid fuelling the rise in inflation.

But Sir Keir told the Guardian: “It’s very difficult to universally say to people ‘You are not entitled to even ask for a pay rise’.”

The ONS figures, published on Wednesday, showed CPI inflation increased to 5.5% in January, up from 5.4% in December.

It is expected to hit 7.25% in April – the highest level since August 1991.

ONS figures published on Tuesday showed total pay growth rose to 4.3% for the quarter to December – from 4.2% for the three months to November – meaning pay is failing to keep pace with rising prices.

Sir Keir called on Boris Johnson’s Government to take action to ease the squeeze on household finances – including axing April’s planned tax increase.

Keir Starmer visit to the Prince’s Trust
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the Government to take action to ease the squeeze on household finances (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prime Minister has insisted the 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance will go ahead to pay for measures to clear the NHS backlog.

“The Government is forever saying these are forces beyond its control, that it can’t do anything because this is all global,” said Sir Keir.

“Actually, those tax increases are the Government’s own deliberate policy and half their own side don’t think they’re right.”

Labour has also called for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms which have benefited from soaring global prices in order to help fund a cut in consumers’ energy bills.

The Government has dismissed the measure and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of measures to soften the impact of rising bills.

But Sir Keir said: “To hear the Prime Minister say that he wants to protect oil and gas companies and their windfall profits at the expense of working families is a very clear answer to the question, you know, whose side are you on?”

