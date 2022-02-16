Ex-health secretary Jeane Freeman takes up university role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-health secretary Jeane Freeman takes up university role

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 10:11 am
Jeane Freeman will work on the Living Laboratory project (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jeane Freeman will work on the Living Laboratory project (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former health secretary Jeane Freeman has been appointed to a role with the University of Glasgow.

Ms Freeman, who stood down as an MSP at last year’s election, is starting a part-time role as ambassador for community engagement, public health and innovation at the university’s medical school.

She was health secretary between June 2018 and May 2021.

The university says she will play an active role in its £91 million Living Laboratory project in Govan, which aims to bring “world-changing research into a real-world clinical setting”.

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 2 2020
Ms Freeman stood down at last year’s election (Andy Buchanan)

Ms Freeman said: “I am delighted to join the University of Glasgow, and the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, in this new position of ambassador for community engagement, public health and innovation.

“The university leads many world-changing projects all poised to create real-world impact for people, locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am particularly excited to play a role in the Living Laboratory project in Govan where, working together with all partners, we can realise health benefits for patients and our NHS.”

University principal Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Ms Freeman to the University of Glasgow, in what will be an important role that harnesses her expertise in health policy and community engagement.

“Ms Freeman’s background as one of Scotland’s most prominent and respected politicians, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be invaluable in making a success of this new role.”

