Care home residents must not face ‘informal lockdown’ with one case – Lib Dems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Self-isolation rules in care homes should be changed to prevent whole facilities stopping non-essential visiting if one resident tests positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he has heard from a care home manager who warned many homes have gone into an “informal lockdown” after a single positive result.

He said different infection control measures are needed in light of the Omicron variant.

The impact of social isolation is affecting care home residents, he said.

We’ve relaxed restrictions in every part of our society, but Scottish care homes suspend routine visiting every time there’s an outbreak. It’s time to revise that guidance as the harm caused by isolation is now more severe than what the virus is doing. ⁦@ChrScotland⁩ pic.twitter.com/dSVf9BFmI9 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) February 16, 2022

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Infection control has deprived people of human contact and supportive relationships for months on end.

“Last week, a care home manager in my constituency wrote to me in despair warning that homes up and down the country are still in a kind of informal lockdown because when a single resident tests positive it confines that person to their room for at least a week, but then in most cases it also leads to the suspension of non-essential visiting for the entire home, plunging those who live there back into the kind of isolation caused by the first and second lockdowns.

“The sheer scale of Omicron transmissibility has meant that most of Scotland’s care homes see outbreaks with almost weekly regularity.

“Yet we are still applying infection control measures that were suited to life-threatening variants.

“That is why I’m calling on the Scottish Government to revise guidance to care homes so that we need not deprive these vulnerable citizens of human contact any more than is absolutely necessary.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government fully expects care homes and local health protection teams to support people living in care homes to have visits from loved ones unless there are truly exceptional circumstances.

“We have already commissioned a review by Public Health Scotland and ARHAI (Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection) of current restrictions to ensure they remain proportionate.

“The latest figures show that 94% of care homes that submitted data supported indoor visiting – a large increase from the previous figure of 86%.”