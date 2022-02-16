Care home residents must not face ‘informal lockdown’ with one case – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Care home residents must not face ‘informal lockdown’ with one case – Lib Dems

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:12 pm
The Lib Dems are calling for changes to self-isolation rules in care homes (Yui Mok/PA)
Self-isolation rules in care homes should be changed to prevent whole facilities stopping non-essential visiting if one resident tests positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he has heard from a care home manager who warned many homes have gone into an “informal lockdown” after a single positive result.

He said different infection control measures are needed in light of the Omicron variant.

The impact of social isolation is affecting care home residents, he said.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Infection control has deprived people of human contact and supportive relationships for months on end.

“Last week, a care home manager in my constituency wrote to me in despair warning that homes up and down the country are still in a kind of informal lockdown because when a single resident tests positive it confines that person to their room for at least a week, but then in most cases it also leads to the suspension of non-essential visiting for the entire home, plunging those who live there back into the kind of isolation caused by the first and second lockdowns.

“The sheer scale of Omicron transmissibility has meant that most of Scotland’s care homes see outbreaks with almost weekly regularity.

“Yet we are still applying infection control measures that were suited to life-threatening variants.

“That is why I’m calling on the Scottish Government to revise guidance to care homes so that we need not deprive these vulnerable citizens of human contact any more than is absolutely necessary.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government fully expects care homes and local health protection teams to support people living in care homes to have visits from loved ones unless there are truly exceptional circumstances.

“We have already commissioned a review by Public Health Scotland and ARHAI (Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection) of current restrictions to ensure they remain proportionate.

“The latest figures show that 94% of care homes that submitted data supported indoor visiting – a large increase from the previous figure of 86%.”

