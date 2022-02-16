Minister hails charity’s work providing computer training to children in Malawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Minister hails charity’s work providing computer training to children in Malawi

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 3:49 pm
Foreign Office Minister Vicky Ford visited the Turing Trust charity in Edinburgh (FCDO/PA)
Foreign Office Minister Vicky Ford visited the Turing Trust charity in Edinburgh (FCDO/PA)

A Foreign Office minister has praised the work of a Scottish charity which is run by the family of Second World War codebreaker Alan Turing.

The Turing Trust, based in Edinburgh, provides computer training for children in Malawi and supplies them with refurbished computers.

Vicky Ford, the UK Government’s minister for Africa, met the Turing family on Wednesday.

The charity has so far refurbished over 9,200 PCs, enabling more than 81,000 students across Africa to gain a digital education since it launched in 2015.

It recently received a £50,000 grant from the Foreign Office to help 8,900 Malawian schoolgirls learn how to use computers.

Ms Ford said: “The UK Government is proud to help the Turing Trust build on the outstanding legacy of Alan Turing, by giving thousands of children in Malawi their first access to computer technology.

“I’ve been delighted to meet today with the family of the British icon who played such a significant role in sparking the digital revolution, to find out how they are now ensuring schools in some of the world’s poorest communities across Malawi are not left behind.

“Computer skills are a crucial tool in giving vulnerable children a ladder out of poverty in the 21st century and this project is the perfect example of UK aid supporting a Scottish charity to be a force for good in the world.

“Returning to Scotland, following the success of Cop26 in Glasgow it is inspiring to see first-hand how the Turing Trust is recycling technology to give it an important new purpose in Malawian schools.”

The charity’s chief executive James Turing is Alan Turing’s great nephew.

He said: “We’ve been thrilled to welcome minister Ford to our HQ in Edinburgh today to discuss how UK aid has been helping to support our work in Malawi.

“My great uncle is often described as the father of modern computer science, so we are proud to be carrying on that legacy by helping some of the world’s poorest children get access to computers in schools.

“Our deepest thanks go out to the households and businesses who have donated their unwanted IT equipment.

“Whilst they might not meet the demands for the typical British office or home setting, once we wipe and rebuild them they are an invaluable resource for helping kids start their digital journey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal