Business confidence in Scotland lowest in UK, survey finds

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Regulatory issues caused by Covid-19 and Brexit were cited as issues by 38% of respondents (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Confidence among Scottish business has dropped to the lowest level in the UK, a survey found.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) report, released on Thursday, used interviews with 55 chartered accountants in Scotland to assess the level of confidence of improving economic returns in the next 12 months.

On a scale between 100 and minus 100, Scotland’s confidence was found to be 16.3 for the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the interviews, down from 42.2 in the previous quarter.

The national figure stood at 27.6.

Some 49% of businesses said staff turnover was a growing challenge for them, while 48% cited the availability of non-management skills.

And 38% told the institute regulatory issues – potentially thrown up as a result of Covid-19 or Brexit – were a growing issue.

ICAEW director for Scotland David Bond said: “After a peak in confidence at the end of last year, Scottish businesses are now the least optimistic of any part of the UK.

“Businesses tell us they are concerned with staffing problems and increased costs, while sales growth was lower than the UK average. Nevertheless, domestic sales and exports are set to increase over the next year, alongside profits.

“As companies look to the future, the UK Government’s plans for levelling up could help boost Britain’s post-pandemic economic recovery. We hope the private sector will be able to engage with both Holyrood and Westminster to play a key role in achieving growth.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said the ability to solve the issues cited by the businesses in the survey lay with the UK Government.

“Scotland’s economy is recovering broadly in line with the UK as a whole, with output returning to pre-pandemic levels and further growth forecast for the year ahead,” he said.

“However, despite this underlying economic strength, some sectors remain fragile and the Scottish Government is focused on working with businesses to invest in growth.

“The levers to address several of the key challenges cited by companies in the ICAEW survey, including post-Brexit regulation and recruitment issues, rest with the UK Government and we continue to press for additional flexibility to bring forward tailored solutions.”

